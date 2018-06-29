Date confirmed for first British-Irish Intergovernmental meeting since 2007

The date for a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference has been confirmed for July 25.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney met NI Secretary Karen Bradley in Westminster in January.

Representatives from both governments will attend to discuss the impasse in the North and how they can co-operate on issues.

It will be the first meeting of the conference since 2007.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says it's an important structure from the Good Friday Agreement for consultation on East/West and Northern Irish issues.

Sinn Fein have called for the conference's return to pave the way for a Stormont executive to be restored.

But the DUP say it is a "talking shop" and will have no power to make decisions.

