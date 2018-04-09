Data Commissioner dismisses conflict of interest in addressing INM data conference

The Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has dismissed any conflict of interest after speaking at a conference organised by Independent News & Media this morning despite her plans to investigate an alleged data breach at the company.

Ms Dixon was addressing a conference at the RDS on the issue of new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules which will comes into effect on 25 May.

When asked by RTÉ News if this represented a conflict of interest she said: "No issues whatsoever".

Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) for Ireland Helen Dixon during the second annual Data Protection Conference Dublin Data Sec 2018 in the RDS Concert Hall, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Ms Dixon told RTE her office accepted the invitation to speak several months ago and said she could not give a precise timeline of when her office's investigation into the suspected data breach would begin.

She told the national broadcaster she was awaiting answers from INM to questions about the scope of the investigation.

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has denied any conflict of interest in speaking at an INM-organised conference today. “No issues whatsoever”, she said, “it’s just one of a series of events to promote compliance with GDPR [new data rules]” pic.twitter.com/Fu81zDsi7H — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) April 9, 2018

- Digital Desk