DART services disrupted after 'tragic incident' at Portmarnock

Back to DART Ireland Home

DART services have been disrupted in Dublin tonight after a "tragic incident" at Portmarnock.

Irish Rail said that trains are terminating and originating at Clongriffin and that rail tickets are being accepted on Dublin bus.

It said that they were dealing with a "distressing situation" and that support staff would be attending passengers at Portmarnock station as soon as possible.

Irish Rail says it anticipates disruption to Northern Commuter services.

Bus transfers will be arranged between Connelly Station and Drogheda for the Belfast train.

More as we have it...

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: DART, Irish Rail, Incident

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland