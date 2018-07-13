Dart services between Bray and Greystones suspended following fire

Dart services from Bray to Greystones are currently suspended due to a fire close to the line.

Fire Crew from Greystones are currently working to fully extinguish the blaze on Bray Head.

The fire started in front of a tent and spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at around 1am this morning.

Affected Dart passengers are being advised that Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets to and from Greystones.

- Digital Desk