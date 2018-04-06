DART service resumed after incident which saw 30 people stranded on Bray Head

DARTs have returned to normal after a technical fault left thirty customers stranded on a train.

30 passengers had to be rescued from a train that became stranded on Bray Head.

Crews couldn't help the passengers disembark for three hours, because of where it broke down.

Irish Rail says the train got stuck after damage was caused to overhead wires between Bray and Greystones.

Customers were stuck in carriages for three hours.