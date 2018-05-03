Danny Healy-Rae hits back at Transport Minister for 'road traffic terrorists' comment

The Dáil was adjourned amid angry scenes last night as the Transport Minister was challenged for describing some rural TDs as being like "road traffic terrorists".

Shane Ross made the comment yesterday about Danny Healy-Rae and other independents from the Rural Alliance.

The TDs have been accused of staging a filibuster to try and stall the legislation, which includes automatic driving bans for those caught over the alcohol limit.

As the leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher drew proceedings to a close, Kerry TD Danny-Healy Rae wanted answers from Minister Ross.

Mr Healy Rae said the people of rural Ireland will never forgive Mr Ross for his Road Traffic Bill and that he is destroying rural Ireland.

"You're the man who thought of it and Fine Gael are supporting you," he said.

"I will never forgive you for it Minister, the people of Kerry will never forgive you for it, and the people in rural Ireland who have no other way of travelling but their car will never forgive for it Minister."