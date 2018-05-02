Danny Healy Rae 'and his gang' are 'behaving like road traffic terrorists', says Transport Minister

Transport Minister Shane Ross has today accused Danny Healy Rae and others of "behaving like road traffic terrorists".

The Independent Kerry TD is a vocal opponent to proposed new drink driving laws which are to be debated in the Dáil this evening.

If passed, the legislation would increase penalties for those caught driving under the influence.

Shane Ross is calling on Deputy Healy Rae to support the legislation.

"I'll take this opportunity to appeal to Danny Healy Rae and his gang to stop the filibuster," he said.

"They're behaving like road traffic terrorists.

"There's a kind of guerrilla warfare going on, which is costing lives, and I appeal to those very, very few people left opposing this in the Dáil, to stop the filibuster, to stop the guerrilla warfare and to allow this legislation through, which is the will of the Dáil."

- Digital desk