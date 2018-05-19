Dalkey to Greystones Dart line to remain closed tomorrow following fire

Update 5.40pm: Disruption to DARTs between Dalkey and Greystones is expected to continue for the rest of the weekend.

The line is closed after a fire caused by a technical issue, which damaged signalling equipment in the relay room in Bray.

Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Barry Kenny says there will be no services tomorrow either.

"Certainly, Saturday and Sunday there will be no services between Dalkey and Greystones," said Mr Barry.

"Dublin Bus will be accepting rail tickets for customers affected while the Dublin-Rosslare services will have transfers between Connolly and Greystones.

"We will be doing all we can to ensure we have some services for Monday morning peak."

These arrangements will continue throughout Sat 19th & Sun 20th May.



DARTs are operating between Howth/Malahide and Dalkey.



Service arrangements for Monday morning will be confirmed as soon as possible.



Full information at https://t.co/YCsDqRZyyr — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 19, 2018

Reminder:



