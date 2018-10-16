Dáil to vote on Taoiseach's Cabinet reshuffle

The Dáil will vote today to approve a Cabinet reshuffle by the Taoiseach.

Richard Bruton will be confirmed as the new Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Joe McHugh will become the Minister for Education and Sean Kyne will take up the role of Government Chief Whip.

Finally, Independent TD Sean Canney is set to become a junior minister.

The changes follow the resignation of Communications Minister Denis Naughten last week.