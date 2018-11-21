Dáil to vote on draft Brexit agreement

The Dáil will vote on whether to accept the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement this evening.

A four-hour debate is due to take place this evening on backing the plan.

It is expected to pass comfortably and does not have any legal standing, but the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wanted the backing of the Dáil as a formality.

The tougher vote will be in Westminster as Theresa May tries to gather support in the Commons, and potentially in Brussels amid objections to parts of the plan from Spain.

