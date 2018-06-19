Dáil to hear committee wishlists for Budget 2019

Business leaders and unions today present their wishlist to the Government for Budget 2019.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions, ISME, Social Justice Ireland and Dublin Chamber of Commerce will outline their hopes, concerns and priorities to a Dáil Budget Oversight Committee.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe TD

Committee Chairman Colm Brophy says the process will lead to a set of recommendations for Government.

"We take submissions and listen to the views of the trade unions, the employers, social groups," he said.

A real cross-section of society will come before the committee to outline their wishlist.

"Then we work with that and come together to form a committee viewpoint and bring that to the Government in terms of our views of what should be in the Budget."

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will today publish the Government's Summer Economic Statement.

The report will give a guideline on state spending ahead of Budget 2019.

It is expected the Minister will flag plans to set aside some of the country's corporate tax take into a so-called 'rainy day fund' during today's announcement.

The Government is being warned not to bring in any major income tax cuts in the next Budget.

A report from the ESRI think-tank says the economy is showing signs of overheating and we need to be careful not to stoke it.

It is also urging the Finance Minister to watch credit growth.

The Taoiseach has already said the Government will not repeat 'the mistakes of the past' when it comes to planning the budget.

Leo Varadkar says the country will not be adopting a 'because we have it we'll spend it' mindset.