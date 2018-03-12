Dáil to discuss reports of Russian spy activity in Ireland

Reports that Russian spies are targeting Irish tech-companies, are to be raised in the Dáil.

The Labour Party says the claims are 'deeply disturbing'.

Brendan Howlin

Party Leader Brendan Howlin is calling on the Taoiseach and the Justice Minister to make a statement on the issue.

"How serious do the Irish authorities take those reports and what specific agencies of the State are investigating them and have we the capacity to ensure that any such interference is identified in this country and how can we counter any perceived threats like this?" asked Mr Howlin.

"I think that we can be very complacent in this country because we are a small nation on the periphery of Europe that somehow events that affect other countries don't affect us.

"But there are deeply disturbing reports about Russian-sponsored activity in Ireland and I think it is important for our government and particularly for the Minister for Justice to make a very clear statement about the state of knowledge of the government on a number of issues."

Digital Desk