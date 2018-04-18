Dáil to discuss Bill to restrict convicted Irish child sex offenders from travelling abroad

A Sex Tourism Bill is being put forward in the Dáil today calling for action to restrict convicted Irish child sex offenders from travelling to countries like the Philippines.

Campaign group The Preda Foundation says sex tourism from Ireland is growing and the Dark Web is enticing paedophiles to travel to developing countries.

Independent TD Maureen O'Sullivan will present the Bill to government in an effort to force a clampdown on the issue.

Deputy O'Sullivan says Australia has already taken steps to advance this issue, and this Bill would help in restricting convicted Irish child sex abusers.

"The aim of the Bill is to restrict the travel of those who have been convicted of child sexual abuse in Ireland from travelling to countries like the Philippines where there is no child protection, no child welfare laws," she said.

"Also, where we know from the work of the previous foundation there is a thriving sex industry."

- Digital Desk