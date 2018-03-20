Dáil to debate abortion referendum and Govt's Strategic Communications Unit
TDs are prepared to sit in the Dáil until midnight tonight debating the bill on the abortion referendum.
They have returned from their St Patrick's Day break a day early for the discussions.
The public is expected to vote on the Eighth Amendment at the end of May.
The Dáil is also due to debate a Sinn Féin Private Members Motion aimed at disbanding the Government’s Strategic Communications Unit.
- Digital Desk
