Dáil hears that Twitter supports crackdown on political advertising
Twitter says it supports new legislation aimed at cracking down on political advertising online.
The social media giant is appearing before the Dáil's Communications Committee to discuss a Bill introducing more transparency on who is paying for political ads.
The Fianna Fáil Bill also tackles orchestrated social media campaigns, bots and phoney accounts.
The government was defeated in a Dáil vote on the issue last year.
Karen White, Twitter's Europe Director of Public Policy, says it has its own plans for next year’s European elections.
"This includes the roll-out of the political ads policy, our commitment to the Code of Conduct on disinformation and illegal hate speech," said Ms White.
"Earlier this year, Twitter also launched a section on our website dedicated to election integrity ahead of the European Parliament elections and as we roll out an EU-wide election awareness campaign, will continue to provide information to the public."
