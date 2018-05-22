Dáil health committee to question senior Breast Check officials about screening standards

Senior Breast Check officials are set to be grilled over the quality of cancer screening services tomorrow morning in the aftermath of the cervical cancer tests scandal and fears the crisis could be wider than initially believed.

Representatives of Breast Check will attend a cross-party Dáil health committee meeting tomorrow alongside clinical screening and laboratory specialists to answer key questions over the safety of cancer checks in this country.

While the current cancer screening crisis relates to cervical cancer services, the cross-party health committee has decided to haul in Breast Check due to concerns the issue may be wider than feared.

This concern has been underlined in part because of a small number of court cases relating to screening test errors involving breast cancer services, and the fact the Government's cervical cancer inquiry is also reviewing breast cancer screening and other services.

Although screening services are entirely different for cervical cancer and breast cancer tests, opposition politicians have raised concerns similar problems to the cervical cancer tests crisis could exist in breast cancer services and other areas.