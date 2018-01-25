Dáil could end ban on pubs opening on Good Friday

The ban on opening pubs on Good Friday could come to an end today.

The Dáil is due to debate the final stages of the bill that would remove the 90-year prohibition.

It would mean pubs could open on Good Friday from this year if it is passed.

Donal O'Keeffe, Chief Executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, says lifting the ban is long overdue.

He said: "We've been campaigning for several years now to have this amended, we think the law banning the sale of alcohol on Good Friday is completeley out of date.

"There is huge public support for it, there is huge tourism demand for it, and it'd be a terrific day for the pubs of Ireland if the ban is overturned so they are allowed to open this coming Good Friday."