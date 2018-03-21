Dáil concludes second stage debate on Abortion Referendum Bill

The Dáil sat until close to midnight last night to conclude the second stage debate of the Abortion Referendum Bill.

The late night discussion was to facilitate the speedy passage of the legislation. The bill will outline the exact wording of the question that is to be put to the electorate.

They returned from their St Patrick's Day break a day early for the discussions.

The government needs to have the bill signed into law by Easter to allow for a May referendum.

Concluding the session, Health Minister Simon Harris praised TDs for the tone of the debate: "I think that's important, I think it's important that we set the tone in the House and that we hope that when the debate leaves this House it is the tone that can be continued.

"There will be plenty of time to tease out the issues, to discuss the issues."

Digital Desk