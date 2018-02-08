Dáil committee to hear of potential risks created by Public Services Card

TDs and Senators will today hear warnings about potential risks involved in the rollout of the Public Services Card.

Campaigners believe there is a risk that people's personal information could be stolen unless proper safeguards are in place.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has criticised the Government's expanded the use of the card without a proper public debate.

Director of the ICCL Liam Herrick will be giving evidence later to the joint Employment Affairs and Social Protection committee.

He said that a similar system in India led to real privacy issues.

"They rolled out a national identity card system quite similar to the one that we are now experiencing in Ireland," he said.

"There were data breaches which led to personal data being sold on the open market to advertising agencies and private companies.

"These are the type of risks that occur."

- Digital desk