Dáil committee to hear if anti-depressants are over-prescribed in Ireland

The issue of whether anti-depressants are being over-prescribed will be examined today.

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy will tell an Oireachtas Committee that talking therapies like counselling should be the priority.

It has warned that gaps in the system mean there is a shortage of access to those services.

"It's vital, we believe, to increase access to therapy, and to facilitate patient choice," said IACP spokesman Gary Culliton.

"Patients must feel confident that they've been prescribed the treatment that best addresses their needs, whatever form that may take.

"One size doesn't fit all, people with poor mental health want alternatives to medication, including access to councilling and psychotherapy."

- Digital desk