Daffodil Day: 'The cancer society need funds so they can keep the fight and research going'

People are being encouraged to give what they can to help terminally ill cancer patients this Daffodil Day.

The annual fundraiser by the Irish Cancer Society aims to raise as much as possible for research as well as care and support services.

Every hour, a person dies from cancer in Ireland.

Alison Hardy from Co. Kildare lost her mother to the disease - and says it's more important than ever to raise funds.

She said: "It is very important to give towards it because you just don't know, there are so many people being diagnosed every week with cancer.

"Those funds really do go towards helping people get through it, it is an ongoing progress and the cancer society need funds so they can keep the fight and research going and doing what they can to help people."

