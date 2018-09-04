Dad-of-seven spared jail for 43,000 sedative tablets hidden in M&Ms wrappers

By Tom Tuite

A father-of-seven caught with 43,000 sedative tablets hidden in M&M sweet wrappers at Dublin Airport has been ordered to carry out community service work to avoid six months in jail.

Joseph Anthony Roche, 41, from Drumcairn Parade, Fettercairn, Tallaght, Dublin 24 was prosecuted by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) the agency which regulates medicines in Ireland.

Joseph Anthony Roche after he appeared before the Dublin District Court. Pic: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie

He appeared again at Dublin District Court today to face two charges under the Irish Medicines Board Act that on October 28, 2016 at Dublin Airport he kept for supply white oval tablets containing or comprising of the medicinal product Zopiclone, without authorisation of the HPRA, and that he unlawfully placed them on the market.

The case commenced prior to new regulations brought in last year stating that Zopiclone would in future be subject to control under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The prosecution had been ordered to provide disclosure of evidence and in March he had pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court had then agreed to an adjournment for a probation report on Roche to be prepared.

Evidence was given by HPRA inspector Alan Smullen.

He agreed with prosecution solicitor Ronan O’Neill that Roche had been stopped by customs officers at Dublin Airport.

He had arrived back from Spain where the sleeping tablets had been bought.

During a search 43,000 Zopiclone tablets with a street value of €86,000 were seized.

They had been found in M&M packets.

Judge Brennan heard Roche had seven children and three of them were dependants.

He had claimed he had not realised the quantity of tablets and the court heard he suffered from health problems.

Roche, who is on disability allowance, had no prior criminal convictions, Judge John Brennan had noted.

He was furnished with a probation report today which found Roche was suitable for community service.

Pleading for leniency, defence counsel Rory O’Connor said the report was positive.

He asked the judge to affirm the order he had indicated at an earlier stage, 200 hours of community service.

Judge Brennan agreed that the pre-sentence report was positive.

He noted Roche had no prior convictions and the defence pleas for leniency.

Roche, dressed in jeans and a hooded top, did not address the court.

Judge Brennan ordered him to carry out 200 hours’ community service instead of six months in prison.

Warning Roche that, “You are being given a chance”, he told him he would have no hesitation in imposing the sentence if he did not comply with the directions of the Probation Service in carrying out his community service.