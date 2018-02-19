Cystic Fibrosis Ireland calls for volunteers to run VHI Women's Mini-Marathon

RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn, actor Denise McCormack, beauty blogger Karen Constantine and rugby ace Louise Galvin, today joined forces to support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s call for sponsors in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini-Marathon.

The stars lined out at the National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown to back the 'One in 1,000' campaign to recruit 100 teams of 10 people to make up a total of 1,000 women taking part in the mini-marathon on behalf of the charity on Sunday, June 3.

Once registered to take part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, participants can sign up to fundraise for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland at onein1000.ie to help the charity reach its fundraising target of €100,000.

Organisers are confident that the event – which this year takes place on a Sunday rather than the Bank Holiday Monday – will attract even more support than ever.

The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon is the largest all-women event of its kind in the world and represents Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s biggest annual fundraising campaign.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland supporters will have access to cloakroom facilities and refreshments on the day, as well as post-event entertainment to celebrate their triumph!

The campaign comes against a backdrop of Ireland having the highest prevalence of cystic fibrosis in the world – with more than 1,300 people living with the condition in Ireland – and some of the most severe types.

RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn said it's the taking part that counts.

“We know that exercise is vital for our mental health and well-being and for people with cystic fibrosis it is crucial in maintaining maximum physical health," she said.

"By taking part in the One in 1,000 campaign for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, women will be showing solidarity with people with cystic fibrosis and supporting them in having the best possible quality of life. Of course, you don’t have to be Sonia O’Sullivan to take part – women of all fitness levels and none are welcomed with open arms."

For actor Denise McCormack, fresh from her starring role in BBC’s Eastenders, the One in 1,000 campaign is an opportunity to encourage all the women out there to use their ‘girl power’ as part of ‘Team Denise’.

“I think for many of us whose New Year resolution was to achieve a good level of fitness in 2018, that commitment may have slightly waned since our enthusiasm of the early days of January," she said.

"However, the One in 1000 campaign is an opportunity to get things back on track in a way which is perhaps a little more easy-going and achievable."

For rugby star, Louise Galvin, the VHI women’s mini-marathon is the perfect pit-stop on the road to San Francisco and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in July.

“My connection with cystic fibrosis goes back a number of years when I was working at University Hospital Limerick as a physiotherapist," she said.

"I saw first-hand the impact that cystic fibrosis has on people’s lives and how it can hit everyday activities like literally not having enough breath to be able to climb the stairs.

"The simple act of breathing is something most of us can luckily take for granted, but for a person with cystic fibrosis, it can be really hard going. The One in 1,000 campaign is a great opportunity to use our breath for those who can’t, and helping people with cystic fibrosis to get back to living life to the full.”

For Lovely Girlie Bits blogger Karen Constantine, there is a special beauty in taking part in Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s One in 1,000 campaign.

“The beauty about taking part in Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s One in 1,000 campaign is two-fold," she said.

"We get a beauty on the inside knowing that we are making life better for people with cystic fibrosis. And we get a beauty on the outside in doing something that is a really great physical workout. It’s a win-win for mind, body and soul.”

To sign up for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s One in 1,000 campaign, call Rachel on LoCall 1890 311 211, email fundraising@cfireland.ie or visit onein1000.ie.

- Digital desk