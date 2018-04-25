Cyclists block traffic while protesting outside Dáil

Back to Road deaths Ireland Home

Cyclists have protested outside the Dáil today by lying in the street and blocking traffic.

They say more needs to be done to protect cyclists around the country.

Five cyclists have been killed on our roads so far this year.

Speaking at the protest, cyclists talked about the issues they face just getting to work.

"The traffic and with everything happening in the evening, just people not really knowing how to drive around bikes, can get you into some quite sticky, nasty situations," said one.

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS: Cycling, Dublin, Cycle Lanes, Protest

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland