Cyclists block traffic while protesting outside Dáil

Cyclists have protested outside the Dáil today by lying in the street and blocking traffic.

They say more needs to be done to protect cyclists around the country.

Five cyclists have been killed on our roads so far this year.

Speaking at the protest, cyclists talked about the issues they face just getting to work.

"The traffic and with everything happening in the evening, just people not really knowing how to drive around bikes, can get you into some quite sticky, nasty situations," said one.

Cyclists in Dublin stage a demonstration in front of the Dail to promote road safety. pic.twitter.com/WUtkIKpoio — Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) April 25, 2018

- Digital desk