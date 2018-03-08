Cyclist settles case with owners after collision with dog

By Ann O'Loughlin

A cyclist who claimed he was left with a painful debilitating condition after he went over the handlebars of his bicycle when a collie dog collided with his bike has settled his action against the dog owners.

Eamonn Reilly told the High Court he has constant deep pain still in his hands after the incident when he was on a Sunday cycle with a friend five years ago.

"My hands are completely crippled with constant pain. It drives you around the bend because you can’t do the things you want to do."

Mr Reilly (53), Rockfield Close, Ardee, Co Louth had sued the owners of the black and white collie dog, Michael and Philip Lynch of Johnstown, Dunany, Togher, Dunleer, Co Louth as a result of the incident on May 19, 2013.

He claimed the black and white collie dog suddenly and without warning raced from the house driveway and collided with his bicycle, He was thrown from the bicycle, knocked unconscious and suffered abrasions and a fracture to his left elbow.

He claimed there was a failure to properly secure the garden to ensure the dog would not escape on to the road.

Eamonn Reilly leaving the Four Courts. Photo: Collins Courts

The court heard liability was conceded in the case and it was before the court for assessment of damages only. The defendants contended Mr Reilly did not suffer an injury of any significance to his right hand in the bicycle accident but in another accident in October 2013 when logs on a log pile fell on his hand.

In evidence, Mr Reilly told the court he and a friend were cycling beside the coast on the way to Clogherhead when a dog ran out of a house.

The dog he said ran to his friend but Mr Reilly who was doing about 30 Kilometres per hour hit the dog and went over the handlebars.

"I lost lots of skin. I was sore all over."

He said he had fractured his elbow and was in a cast for six weeks but he said his hands and ribs “were killing” him and he had a lot pain.

He said he used to be sporty but he can’t now run, cycle or do sporting activities. He said he used to play guitar in a band but he can’t do it anymore.

Cross-examined by Turlough O Donnell SC for the defendants Mr Reilly said he did not agree with the contention he didn’t suffer an injury of any significance in the May dog incident but in the log pile accident a few months later.

When the case resumed yesterday afternoon Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told it could be struck out.