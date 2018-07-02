Cyclist knocked down by truck in Dublin city centre

A cyclist has been knocked down by a truck in Dublin city centre.

The incident happened on Usher's Quay at around 12.45pm this afternoon.

Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.

The cyclist has been taken to hospital, and and the extent of their injuries is not known yet.

Usher's Quay is closed as a result and is expected to remain closed off for several hours.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Road Accident, Cyclist, Dublin

 

