Cyclist killed following collision with truck in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Newpark Drive, Kilkenny yesterday afternoon at approximately 5.35pm.

A male cyclist in his 40s was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

The cyclist was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-777 5000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk