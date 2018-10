A cyclist has been injured after being hit by a car in Antrim.

The man was struck on the Glenside Road in Dunmurry before 8.30am this morning.

He has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as "serious".

The 23-year-old driver of the car has been arrested over a number of driving offences.

The Glenside Road is closed and the PSNI are appealing for witnesses.