Cyclist dies in Donegal road accident
26/01/2018 - 21:30:00
A cyclist has died in a road accident in Co. Donegal.
The accident happened at Ards Beg, Gortahork, at around 4pm this afternoon.
The man in his 40s was killed when he was involved in a collision with a car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.