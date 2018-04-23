Customers hit out at 'disgraceful' cancellation of sailings by Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries customers have reacted angrily to the cancellation of their holiday sailings this summer.

It comes after the company announced a delay in the delivery of their new ferry the W.B.Yeats.

Irish Ferries say the German shipyard building the W.B Yeats has informed the company delivery of the new ferry is likely to be delayed.

As a result, the company decided on Friday, in a bid to minimise potential disruption to customers, to cancel a number of affected sailings from July 12 to July 29.

Customers impacted by the decision were contacted over the weekend and offered spaces on the MV Oscar Wilde, close to the dates of their original bookings.

However, in the event an acceptable alternative cannot be found, customers will be entitled to a full refund.

In a statement on the company's website, Irish Ferries have apologised for the inconvenience and say it is an extraordinary circumstance beyond its control.

As a result, many families have been left out of pocket by the cancellations and took to Twitter to voice their frustration over how it was communicated to them.

One customer, Lynsey McKenna, said the move by the company "shows utter disregard for your customers and is shameful."

They also reported that the travel firm offered a €150 voucher as recompense.

Another passenger, Terry McCorry, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that his booking was made well in advance due to his mobility requirements.

He said: “I booked it before Christmas. The whole holiday was put into disarray on Friday evening when I received an email to say that my booking had been cancelled but I would try to be facilitated on another sailing.

"It’s left me very unsettled. I’ve paid a big deposit for the holiday home we’ve booked.

Sending an email out late on a Friday evening with very few staff in on Saturday morning was just abysmal.

"I was trying to ring the number for hours."

He explained that he had been offered an alternative sailing from Rosslare instead of Dublin a day later than his original booking.

Mr McCorry said: “Because of my disability, we wanted the shortest drive possible.”

He added that travelling to Rosslare for the alternative sailing would incur an extra cost.
