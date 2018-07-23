Customers affected while Dublin parking app offline advised to contact company
23/07/2018 - 12:21:00Back to Ireland Home
The company behind the app which lets drivers pay for street parking in Dublin says anyone clamped while its service was down earlier should contact it directly.
The app is now working again.
Parking Tag says its app was offline for around fifteen minutes this morning, while teams fixed "intermittent issues".
The firm says any customer who was wrongly clamped after thinking they had paid will have their case reviewed.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here