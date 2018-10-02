CSO figures show slight fall in unemployment

Back to Unemployment figures Ireland Home

Unemployment has fallen slightly, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO figures show that last month's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4%, down 0.2% from the rate in August.

It means that the figures have fallen from 6.6% in September 2017.

There were 129,400 people unemployed last month, down from 134,200 in August, and a decrease of 26,800 when compared to September 2017.

Their data also shows that the youth unemployment rate was 12.9% in September, a fall from 13.9% in the previous month.

KEYWORDS:

unemploymentIrelandcso

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland