Crowley Carbon announces almost 200 new jobs

A Wicklow-based company has created 187 new jobs, it was announced today.

Energy services company Crowley Carbon is expanding its workforce, with over half of the jobs being made available at its Powerscourt facility, as well as a small number in Kilkenny.

The jobs, which were announced by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this afternoon, come on stream over the next three years.

I’m in beautiful county Wicklow this afternoon to announce 187 new high quality jobs at @crowleycarbon in Powerscourt House. The company can probably boast the best office views in the country! pic.twitter.com/xzmgSneYCL — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) June 9, 2018

The company's chief operating officer Andy Wilkinson said that there are a variety of jobs available.

"The jobs are going to be in sales, accounting, HR health and safety," he said.

"We have jobs in engineering, we're going to be looking for experts in biomass and solar - we have some, we need more - and software."

Commenting on the expansion today, the Taoiseach said: “This is excellent news for the Wicklow region, with the creation of 187 high-quality jobs.

"Crowley Carbon is at the cutting edge of the energy efficiency sector, and I am delighted to see the company expanding its operations here.

"These new jobs, which are supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland, are a testament to the company's success in recent years, when it has experienced very impressive growth, providing their innovative services to some of the world's biggest firms.

"Supporting initiatives that contribute to the achievement of Ireland’s climate and energy targets is a priority for government and is also a key element of Project Ireland 2040 through the €500 million Climate Action Fund. A combination of vision and hard work has led to Crowley Carbon’s success and I wish them the very best in their endeavours.”

Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD added: “Today’s jobs announcement by Crowley Carbon here in Enniskerry is a hugely welcome one and of great significance to the local economy in Co Wicklow.

"I warmly congratulate Norman Crowley and all the team and wish them every success for the future.”

