Crosshaven RNLI assists yacht with gearbox failure

The crew of the Crosshaven Lifeboat were tasked to assist a 39’ yacht on passage from the UK to Crosshaven at 9.45pm yesterday evening.

The vessel's given position was in the area of the South Cardinal buoy, which is East of Power Head.

The yacht with two people on board had suffered gearbox failure in light airs and would have had difficulty in making it to the harbour.

The lifeboat, crewed by Alan Venner, with Georgia Keating, Jenna O’Shea and David Venner arrived with the vessel some 40 minutes later and established a tow to Crosshaven.

The casualty vessel was docked at the Royal Cork Yacht Club at 12.20am.

The lifeboat was declared ready for service after being washed down and re fuelled at 12.50am.

- Digital Desk