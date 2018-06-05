Croke Park bans single use plastics as GAA joins fight against pollution

Single use plastics, like straws and cutlery, have been banned at Croke Park as the GAA joins the fight against pollution.

Tea and coffee will also be served in compostable cups at the Leinster football semi finals this weekend.

It comes after Premier League stadiums announced that they're banning single-use plastics - while Wimbledon will be 'straw free' for the first time this year.

- Digital Desk