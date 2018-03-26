Criminal Assets Bureau seizes car during raid on Dublin premises
26/03/2018 - 10:50:00Back to Ireland Home
The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted two searches in Dublin’s South inner city and a professional search in Ballyfermot this morning.
During the course of the search targeting the proceeds of organised crime, a blue Audi A4 Estate was seized pursuant to Section 1A of the Proceeds of Crime Amendment Act 2016.
A quantity of documentation and electronic devices have also been seized as part of the investigation.
No arrests were made.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here