Criminal Assets Bureau seizes car during raid on Dublin premises

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted two searches in Dublin’s South inner city and a professional search in Ballyfermot this morning.

During the course of the search targeting the proceeds of organised crime, a blue Audi A4 Estate was seized pursuant to Section 1A of the Proceeds of Crime Amendment Act 2016.

A quantity of documentation and electronic devices have also been seized as part of the investigation.


No arrests were made.

- Digital desk


