Criminal Assets Bureau seize €7,500 cash in Bray search operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau have seized €7,500 cash following a search operation in Bray on this morning.

Assisted by local Gardaí, the Divisional Garda Asset profilers, the Emergency Response Unit and the Wicklow Divisional Search Team, the CAB searched six properties including two residential premises, two business premises and two professional premises.

In total, they seized the money along with evidence relating to the use of virtual currencies and a number of mobile phones, laptops computers and other electronic devices.

No arrests have been made and the search operation is ongoing.

This CAB investigation relates to an organised crime gang based in the Wicklow area.

Picture: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

- Digital Desk