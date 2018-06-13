Criminal Assets Bureau seize 10 vehicles worth over €70,000 each in Dublin
Ten high-end sports vehicles have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau at a motor dealership in Dublin 10.
Eight Range Rovers and two BMW X5's were seized on suspicion of VRT related offences.
Gardaí have estimated that the vehicles are worth in excess of €70,000 each
Gardaí say the raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected organised crime gang in West Dublin.
Digital Desk