Criminal Assets Bureau seize 10 vehicles worth over €70,000 each in Dublin

Ten high-end sports vehicles have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau at a motor dealership in Dublin 10.

Eight Range Rovers and two BMW X5's were seized on suspicion of VRT related offences.

Pic: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have estimated that the vehicles are worth in excess of €70,000 each

Gardaí say the raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected organised crime gang in West Dublin.

Digital Desk