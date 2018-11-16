Criminal Assets Bureau release three men in Kerry arrested in money laundering probe

Three men arrested yesterday in Kerry have been released without charge.

The Criminal Assets Bureau arrested the three men as part of an operation targetting money laundering.

The suspects, who are all in their thirties, were detained yesterday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Two of them were held in Killarney Garda Station, while the third man was detained in Tralee.

Gardaí say they released them last night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.