Crimestoppers renew appeal for information into violent death of man (19) in Limerick

Crimestoppers and gardaí have launched an appeal for information about the violent death of a 19-year-old man in Limerick in November 2007.

Jeffrey Hannan was found dead at O'Malley Park in Southill in the city with multiple injuries to his head and upper body.

His family is hopeful that people with even the smallest piece of information will come forward now with the passage of time.

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and can claim a reward for information which helps the investigation.

Speaking today, Detective Sergeant Kevin Swann, Roxboro Road garda station said, “It is now over ten years since Jeffrey’s died in violent circumstances. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Jeffrey’s family is asking people to consider providing even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant. They also hope that a person who has intimate knowledge of the crime may now volunteer this information with the passage of time.

“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”