Crimestoppers launch appeal for information on death of man in Mayo in 2017

Crimestoppers has launched an appeal for information in relation to the death of Joe Deacy in August 2017.

At 6.45am on Saturday August 12 Joe was found unconscious in the front driveway of a house in Gortnasillagh, Swinford, Co Mayo. Joe, who was from St Albans in England, was a guest at the house. He had sustained a head injury and died later.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are today appealing to anyone who saw any people or vehicles near Gortnasillagh or on the N5 between Swinford or Bohola on Saturday 12th August between 2.30am and 7am to contact them.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Speaking today, Inspector Kieran Ruane, Claremorris Garda Station said: “We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information relevant to the murder of Joe Deacy. Did they see any people or vehicles near Gortnasillagh early on Saturday 12th August? Or did they see anything in the area between Kiltimagh, Swinford and Bohala?”

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation. Information can be given to investigating Gardaí at Claremorris Garda Station or any Garda Station.”

“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton went 0n: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.”

