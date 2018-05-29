Crash causes major delays on Dublin's M50

There are massive delays on Dublin's M50 this morning due to a crash.

A multi vehicle collision before 7am has been cleared but traffic is still backed up.

#DUBLIN Collision cleared from M50 southbound. Very heavy delays remain. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 29, 2018

"Very busy as you come from the M1 interchange all the way down past Junction 7 Lucan in the southbound direction," said Anne Marie Donnellan from AA Roadwatch.

"Northbound delays have backed up to Junction 11 Tallaght. Also on approach to the M50, the N4 route is very busy.

You've delays all the way from Junction 6 Celbridge right through to the M50, so very heavy delays for anyone who would ususally use these routes.

Motorists are advised to use the Outer Ring Road as an alternative route.

Digital Desk