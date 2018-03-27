Coveney wants new abortion legislation to include two-thirds majority lock

The Tánaiste wants proposed new abortion legislation to include a two-thirds majority lock to prevent it being easily changed in the future.

It would mean any alterations to abortion laws in the future would need the support of two-thirds of the Dáil and Seanad.

Cabinet ministers will discuss the general scheme for what abortion laws they would aim to bring in if the 8th amendment is repealed this morning.

After declaring he has changed his mind on the issue yesterday, Simon Coveney will tell his colleagues there needs to be more protection to prevent any laws being changed easily in the future.

He will say a two-thirds lock system would make it impossible for any one political grouping to change the law.

It is seen as a counter move to those on the pro-life side claiming these proposed new laws would open the floodgates for abortion on demand, and avoid any creeping change on the issue.

A two-thirds majority would be more than Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil combined in the current Dáil.

What Ministers are considering this morning proposes allowing abortions to be carried out by medical practitioners through abortion pills up to 12 weeks gestation.

A three-day cooling-off period will be required from when a woman seeks an abortion to when she gets the pill.

There will also be restrictions on late-term abortions in the cases of fatal foetal abnormality or risk to the life or health of the mother.

The Save the 8th campaign has criticised Minister Coveney’s proposals, saying they are "crazy, unconstitutional, and telling".

Save the 8th’s Niamh UiBhrian said: “We agree with Simon Coveney that politicians simply cannot be trusted with abortion, and that additional safeguards are needed. But what the Minister is proposing is crazy, unconstitutional, and telling. Article 15 of the constitution says that all matters before the Dáil shall be decided by simple majority.

"It is absolutely astonishing and outrageous for the second most senior figure in the Government to effectively mislead the public about what can be included in a contentious piece of legislation.

She added: "If the Tánaiste genuinely wants additional protection for the unborn, he needs a constitutional amendment – but he is campaigning to get rid of just that.

"What the Tánaiste is saying this morning is that he does not trust politicians to legislate on abortion. He is not alone.”

