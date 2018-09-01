Coveney: US decision to pull funding to UN relief agency 'heartless and dangerous'

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has issued a strong reaction to the US decision to end all funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The US State Department confirmed yesterday they will cease all funding calling the agency an "irredeemably flawed operation".

In a strongly worded statement issued by the department of foreign affairs Simon Coveney has described the move as both heartless and dangerous, and says it will impact negatively on the Middle East region.

The Tánaiste says he has seen first-hand the excellent work that UNRWA does in providing services to millions of people, including those in Gaza who have nowhere else to turn.

He says it provides food aid to over a million Gazans, who cannot feed themselves due to the economic impact of the blockade.

This decision is shocking + will make peace even more difficult. How can u promote peace+target innocent children in this way. @UNRWA⁩ runs 700 schools, Heathcare + emergency relief for millions of Palestinians in Jordan, Lebanon, West Bank and Gaza. https://t.co/2WbbKahCa2 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 31, 2018

The move follows on from other heavy cuts to US support for the Palestinian people made in recent weeks.

Minister Coveney says Ireland will continue to assist and support UNRWA and will discuss with the EU and other partners what more can be done to support its work.