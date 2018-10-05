Coveney slams ‘crazy’ border comments by arch-Brexiteers

The Tanaiste has hit out at leading Brexiteers for pushing “crazy” ideas about what a no-deal withdrawal from the EU would mean.

The rebuke from Simon Coveney came as Dublin urged Prime Minister Theresa May to bring forward her proposals to break the deadlock in the Brexit talks over the Northern Ireland border.

When it was put to him that Brexiteers believe the Republic would not erect a border in a no deal scenario, Mr Coveney told Channel Four News: “That is a crazy argument.”

In another swipe at Brexiteers like Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mr Coveney told the channel: “You can’t say we’re leaving the single market, customs union, and have our own free trade agreements and we have to have seamless access to your market too.

“I always say when I’m confronted with comments that Boris Johnson has said, or Jacob Rees-Mogg has said, or indeed, Owen Paterson have said – you know, fine people who I know and I’ve worked with in other areas – I believe that they are not describing the full picture or its complexity in Ireland and the challenges we face here.”

The comments came after Dublin’s Europe Minister, Helen McEntee, said she was confident a deal could be done but that the negotiations were reaching a “critical point”.

Her remarks followed premier Leo Varadkar holding talks in Brussels on Thursday with European Council president Donald Tusk and the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier. Ireland’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee (Niall Carson/PA)

Mrs May has rejected the EU’s proposal for a “backstop” to ensure there is no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit, arguing that it would effectively impose a border between the North and the rest of the UK.

But with EU leaders set to meet again later this month in Brussels to review progress in the negotiations, Ms McEntee said they needed to see Mrs May’s promised alternative as soon as possible.

“I do believe that we can reach an agreement. I am confident given the fact that we have done a huge amount of work on the withdrawal agreement – it is about 90% complete,” she told the BBC.

“We have agreed in principle a transition period. I do think there is a lot of common ground in terms of the future relationship moving forward, so we are really now at the critical point.

“I think in the next 10 days if there is a proposal, obviously on its own it won’t resolve the border issue, but certainty if something is legally sound and workable, I do believe that the (EU’s Brexit) taskforce will work with Prime Minister May.”

Where the will is there it can be done, and I do believe the will is there

She added: “I do think that the Prime Minister wants to reach an agreement because I think this is the best outcome for all of us. I think a cliff-edge or a no-deal scenario is something we shouldn’t even contemplate.

“We have 10 days between the teams to negotiate and we have seen what has happened in a short space of time previously. I think where the will is there it can be done, and I do believe the will is there.”

Mr Tusk and Mr Barnier have said the next EU summit on October 18-19 will be the “moment of truth” when it should be become clear whether it is possible for the two sides to reach an agreement. Leo Varadkar with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday (Olivier Matthys/AP)

In Brussels on Thursday, Mr Varadkar welcomed the EU’s “ongoing solidarity” with Ireland.

He said Ireland’s objectives remained as they have been since the start of the process – protecting the Common Travel Area on the island; ensuring no hard border; protecting the rights of Irish citizens living in Northern Ireland; and striking a trade deal with the UK.

“I want to very much agree with Donald Tusk in his call for us to get down to business,” he added.

“I am very keen to see an agreement concluded by November if at all possible – that is the interests of Ireland, the EU and the UK.”

- Press Association