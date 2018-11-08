Coveney on Traveller accommodation: 'Budget allocations haven't been spent by local authorities'

The Tánaiste says local councils didn't spend a large amount of the money given to build Traveller accommodation in the last 10 years.

It's after Labour leader Brendan Howlin called on the Government to do more to offer education to the travelling community.

Simon Coveney says there has been huge issues in providing services for Travellers in Ireland and that they've run into roadblocks with investment before.

"It's no secret that the delivery of Traveller accommodation in many local authorities has been challenging, to put it mildly, to the extent that budget allocations have simply not been spent," he said.

"Over the past ten years, between 2008 and 2017, the Department of Housing has recouped in excess of €105m to local authorities from a capital budget of €156m."

