Coveney hopes other EU countries will follow Ireland and take in stranded migrants

The Tánaiste says he hopes Ireland's decision to take 25 migrants from a stranded rescue ship will encourage other EU countries to do the same.

The MV Lifeline, which is carrying 234 rescued migrants, has been stranded off the coast of Malta for several days.

The Maltese government has now agreed to allow the Lifeline to dock, after Ireland and other countries agreed to house some of the migrants.

The ship had been barred from a number of European ports over the last week.

Following consultation with @campaignforleo and @CharlieFlanagan I have committed Ireland to taking 25 migrants from @MV_LIFELINE to assist Malta and show solidarity and compassion with the needs of those aboard. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 26, 2018

Captain Claus-Peter Reisch reports on the situation on board of @MV_LIFELINE: pic.twitter.com/PzUCENOevb — MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) June 23, 2018

Digital Desk