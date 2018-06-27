Coveney hopes other EU countries will follow Ireland and take in stranded migrants

The Tánaiste says he hopes Ireland's decision to take 25 migrants from a stranded rescue ship will encourage other EU countries to do the same.

The MV Lifeline, which is carrying 234 rescued migrants, has been stranded off the coast of Malta for several days.

The Maltese government has now agreed to allow the Lifeline to dock, after Ireland and other countries agreed to house some of the migrants.

The ship had been barred from a number of European ports over the last week.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Migrant crisis, Simon Coveney

 

