Coveney confident Brexit deal will be signed off on Sunday

The Tánaiste believes Britain and the European Union will sign off the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on Sunday.

That is when EU leaders will gather in Brussels to seal the Brexit deal.

There had been some uncertainty over Spanish concerns about Gibraltar.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke by phone today with Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and told him Ireland had approved the Withdrawal Agreement and was happy with the text of the future relationship.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says everyone wants a positive conclusion to this phase of the negotiations.

"A huge amount of work has been done over the last ten days, in particular, to prepare now for EU leaders, Theresa May included, to sign off now on this package on Sunday," said Mr Coveneny.

"I think it will happen and I think everybody wants to work towards a positive conclusion of this phase of negotiations to provide certainty for the many, many people - particularly in Britain and Ireland - who are looking for that certainty for their businesses and for other stakeholders as well."

Digital Desk