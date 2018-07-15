Courtmacsherry lifeboat crews get two call-outs in three hours to yachts off Cork coast
The Courtmacsherry RNLI All Weather Lifeboat was called out twice today to rescue two yachts that got into difficulty off the West Cork coast.
Their first call-out was at 2.20pm this afternoon to go to the aid of a vessel at Cotton Rock.
The 41-foot yacht with five crew on board had got into difficulty when it fouled its propellers off the rocky shoreline of Travera, just off the Seven Heads.
The lifeboat secured a tow line to the stricken vessel and brought it into Courtmacsherry Harbour.
Shortly after 5pm, a 35-foot yacht with a lone sailor got into difficulty off the Old Head of Kinsale.
The yacht has now been taken in tow and is heading back to Courtmacsherry.
