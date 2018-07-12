Court view CCTV footage from run-up to Gareth Hutch shooting

By Alison O'Riordan

The trial of three Dubliners accused of the murder of Gareth Hutch has spent the day viewing CCTV footage of the alleged gunmen in the run-up to the shooting.

The Special Criminal Court was also shown CCTV clips of the movements of five vehicles - a silver Skoda Octavia, a black BMW, a silver Honda Civic, a black Toyota Avensis and a white Ford transit van – which prosecutors claim they can link to Jonathan Keogh (32) and Thomas Fox (31).

Gareth Hutch.

The prosecution contend that Mr Keogh threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting, that Mr Fox and Regina Keogh were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

Garda Neil Woods told prosecution counsel Fiona Murphy BL that CCTV footage showed the black BMW car leaving Wellington Street before parking in Avondale House carpark on the day before the shooting at 10.28am.

Gda Woods said the rear windows of the car appeared to be blackened out. The court previously heard the windows of the BMW had been spray painted.

Another piece of footage showed two men – who prosecutors claim are Mr Keogh and Mr AB - in McNally’s shop on North Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1 on the day prior to the shooting at 11.14am.

Footage was also shown to the court of three men - who prosecutor’s claim are Mr Keogh, Mr Fox and Mr AB - walking on Parnell Street on the day before the shooting at 11.50am.

Gda Woods then led the court through CCTV footage taken on the day of the shooting. He said the silver Honda Civic car arrived on Champions Avenue at 6.35am that morning.

A second car, the silver Skoda Octavia, is captured on CCTV footage coming from Ballymun, Dublin 11 at 6.24am that morning and arriving at Champions Avenue at 6.47am, the court heard.

The Skoda Octavia car was then parked beside the Honda Civic and two men walked from there to Avondale House.

CCTV footage of the fatal shooting of Mr Hutch as he was getting into his car in the carpark of Avondale House flats at 9.56am was then shown to the court.

It is the State's case that Mr Keogh and Mr AB ran to the BMW moments after the shooting and remained in it for a minute. The State say the men then abandoned the car when it would not start and ran out of the flat complex.

Footage was then shown of the two shooters running out of the pedestrian gates at Avondale House in the direction of Sean McDermott Street and Champions Avenue.

CCTV footage previously shown to the court.

Gda Woods said a car reversed out of Champions Avenue at 9.56am and travelled to Sillogue Road in Ballymun. It was later found burnt out at Dubber Cross in Finglas at 4.45pm, the court heard.

Gda Woods then showed the court footage of a man he identified as Mr Keogh in Fibber Magee's pub in Belfast at 9.54pm that evening. The court has already heard evidence that Mr Keogh went to Belfast after the killing and his sister Regina arranged for money to be brought to him.

The court also saw footage of two males and a female at Stenaline Port Terminal in Belfast on the day after the shooting. Denise King, the former partner of Mr Keogh, previously gave evidence they went to the ferry port on May 25 and Jonathan got the ferry to Scotland. She said he seemed sad when he was leaving.

Mr Hutch (36), nephew of Gerry "the monk" Hutch was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24, 2016. He died as a result of four gunshot injuries.

Mr Fox with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Regina Keogh (41) from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 and Mr Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have pleaded not guilty (NOT GUILTY) to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23, 2016 at the same place.

At the opening of the trial, the prosecution told the court that the killing of Mr Hutch was not a spontaneous or spur of the moment act but a “brutal and callous murder”. “It was premeditated and a significant amount of planning had gone into it,” counsel said.

The prosecution say the three co-accused each had their own part to play in bringing about the death of Mr Hutch.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh.